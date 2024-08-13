Weld County Building Department Launches Express Permits

The Weld County Building Department has announced the launch of a new express permitting program designed to streamline the building process for essential improvement projects. Homeowners, contractors, and developers can now obtain permits for furnace and air conditioning systems, water heaters, gas lines, and water lines on the same day they apply.

Express permits aim to enhance convenience for residents undertaking critical property repairs and upgrades by offering permit issuance much quicker than in the recent past. The Weld County Building Department is addressing the community’s needs and supporting timely project completion.

Key Highlights of the Express Permits:

Same-Day Service: Permits for furnace and AC installations, water heaters, gas lines, and water lines will be processed and issued on the same day as the application.

Streamlined Process: The new system simplifies the application process, ensuring quicker approvals and reduced delays for essential improvements and updates.

Enhanced Efficiency: Express permits are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient service. They allow residents to move forward with their projects without unnecessary interruptions.

“We understand that timely access to permits is crucial for homeowners and contractors,” said Elizabeth Relford, Interim Director of the Weld County Department of Planning. “Offering express permits is a significant step forward in improving the efficiency of our services and supporting our community’s needs.”

To apply for an express permit, residents must sign up for an account through Weld County’s E-Permit Center, or Accela. They can also visit the Weld County Building Department at 1402 N. 17th Ave, Greeley, or call (970) 400-1600.

