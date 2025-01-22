Weld County Residents to Benefit from Federal Funds Addressing Housing and Food Insecurity

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Weld County residents facing housing and food insecurity will soon see increased support thanks to $118,732 in federal funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds aim to help local organizations provide essential services to vulnerable individuals and families.

Local Support to Address Housing and Food Challenges

The funding will focus on critical needs, such as:

Emergency food and meals

Temporary or mass shelter solutions

Essential supplies and equipment

Assistance with rent, mortgage, and utilities

United Way of Weld County, which manages the local EFSP board, is inviting nonprofit, faith-based, and government organizations serving Weld County to apply for these funds. This initiative directly addresses the growing need for housing and food stability in Northern Colorado.

How to Apply for Federal Support

Organizations meeting the eligibility criteria can apply by Monday, February 17, 2025. Requirements include:

Being a nonprofit or faith-based entity.

Maintaining sound financial and accounting systems.

Demonstrating a proven ability to deliver emergency services.

Committing to non-discrimination policies and collaborative efforts.

For more details or to request an application, contact Tyler Lamm at [email protected] or 970-304-6177.

Weld County’s Commitment to Community Stability

United Way of Weld County has long been a key player in ensuring funding reaches the organizations that can make the greatest impact. With its focus on housing stability and food security, the nonprofit collaborates with community leaders and agencies to provide lasting solutions for residents.

For additional resources or to learn more about other programs supporting Weld County residents, visit the United Way of Weld County website.

A Proven Nationwide Impact

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established in 1983 to strengthen local communities’ ability to address crises. FEMA, alongside national organizations like the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, oversees the program. Since its inception, EFSP has distributed more than $5 billion to support housing and food initiatives nationwide.

By focusing on existing programs and partnerships, the EFSP ensures funds go directly to aiding individuals and families in need.

Join the Effort to Address Housing and Food Insecurity

Organizations and individuals interested in supporting Weld County’s housing and food stability initiatives can take action by applying for funding or spreading the word. For those looking to stay informed on local updates, visit North Forty News.

Together, we can build a stronger, more secure Weld County community.