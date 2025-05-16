Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks New Leads in 2012 Homicide Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community asked to help solve the murder of Joseph Peters, found in rural Weld County

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to the Northern Colorado community for new leads in the unsolved 2012 homicide of Joseph Peters. Thirteen years ago today, Peters’ body was discovered wrapped in a tarp in an irrigation ditch near Interstate 76 and Weld County Road 12.5.

Peters, who was attempting to launch a medicinal marijuana business, was last known to have been in the Denver and Brighton areas before he was fatally shot. His body was found on May 16, 2012, by employees of the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company.

Weld County authorities continue to pursue justice in the case and are urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward.

Community members with relevant information can contact the Sheriff’s tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. The WCSO Cold Case Files page has more information about this and other unsolved cases.

Call to Action:

If you have any details that could help investigators solve this case, please come forward and help bring closure to Joseph Peters’ loved ones and justice to our Northern Colorado community.

Source – Weld County Sheriff’s Office