Publisher’s Letter: Honoring Our Everyday Heroes

by Blaine Howerton | Publisher, NorthFortyNews.com

Each year on May 15, we observe Peace Officers Memorial Day—a day set aside to honor the men and women in law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty. This week, I’m proud that North Forty News is dedicating our front page to this solemn and meaningful remembrance. It’s not just a headline—it’s a heartfelt tribute.

In Northern Colorado, we are fortunate to be served by dedicated officers from across Larimer, Weld, and surrounding counties. They show up daily, often in the most challenging moments, to protect our communities. They serve with integrity, courage, and a deep sense of duty. It’s a job that comes with countless sacrifices, and too often, the ultimate one.

I can’t thank them enough. For the early mornings, the late nights, the split-second decisions, and the unseen burdens they carry. They don’t do it for praise or recognition. They do it because they care about our neighborhoods, kids, and safety.

This week’s feature story is a small gesture of gratitude. As a community, it’s a way for us to pause and reflect. To say thank you. And remember those who no longer walk the beat but will never be forgotten.

Let’s continue to honor their legacy by supporting those who still serve and by building communities that value justice and compassion.

Sincerely,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News