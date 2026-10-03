Weld Deputies Arrest Woman on Felony Warrant

Strike Team used license plate camera alert to locate vehicle in Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Weld County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team deputies arrested a 50-year-old woman Sept. 30 after investigators used the Flock license plate camera system to locate a vehicle associated with an active felony warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined through an investigation that Nicole Kuhn was the registered owner of a Chevrolet Equinox and that the vehicle’s license plate was entered into the Flock camera system.

Nicole Kuhn

Deputies received an alert Sept. 30 indicating the Equinox had been detected near eastbound 23rd Avenue and 10th Street. They later located the vehicle traveling northbound near 11th Avenue and AA Street.

Before initiating a traffic stop, deputies said they positively identified Kuhn as an occupant of the vehicle and confirmed she was the person associated with the active warrant. Deputies also reported that the vehicle had expired registration tabs and a nonfunctioning taillight.

Deputies stopped the Equinox, contacted Kuhn, and confirmed an active failure-to-appear warrant. She was taken into custody on the warrant.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that criminal charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office