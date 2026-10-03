Not All Potting Soil Is Created Equal

How to Choose a Mix That Gives Houseplant Roots Both Moisture and Air

By Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

The soil aisle can turn a simple purchase into a wall of decisions. You’ll find indoor mixes, cactus blends, orchid bark, perlite, coco coir, and peat moss, often with several brands of each.

The labels make soil sound complicated, but the basic question is manageable. Ask yourself: how much moisture does this plant need, and how much air should remain around its roots?

Frequently, we are asked what type of soil a customer should use or what additives they should consider adding to their mix. What we find is that most are using dense soil that doesn’t leave room for roots to breathe and dry out.

Roots Need Air

Roots take up water, but healthy roots also need oxygen. When a pot remains saturated for too long, water fills the spaces that would otherwise be filled with air. The roots become stressed, and rot can follow.

Having a drainage hole helps excess water escape, but it cannot fix a potting mix that has collapsed into a heavy, muddy mass. The texture of the mix matters just as much as the container.

A Mix for Tropical Houseplants

Common tropical plants such as Pothos, Philodendrons, and Monsteras generally do well in soil that holds some moisture without staying waterlogged.

A packaged indoor potting mix can be a useful base. Adding perlite, orchid bark, or coco chips creates larger spaces in the mix and helps water move through it. When you squeeze a handful, the finished mix should feel loose rather than dense or sticky.

Why Aroids Like a Chunkier Mix

Monsteras, Philodendrons and Anthuriums belong to a broad plant group commonly called aroids. In their natural environments, many grow among bark, decaying leaves and other loose organic material.

A mixture of potting soil, bark and perlite gives their roots something closer to that open structure. It can still retain useful moisture, but it leaves air pockets around the roots rather than packing tightly against them.

Succulents and Cacti

Succulents and cacti store water in their leaves, stems, or roots. That ability helps them through dry periods, but it also makes a slow-drying pot especially risky.

Choose a faster-draining mix with more coarse material and less moisture-retaining peat than a standard potting mix. Even then, the label “cactus soil” is not protection against frequent watering. The mix, the drainage hole, and your watering habits all work together.

Orchids Need Something Different

Many of the orchids sold as houseplants are not meant to grow in ordinary potting soil. Their roots need considerably more airflow.

Coarse orchid bark and similar substrates allow water to drain while air moves around the roots. Packing those same roots into dense traditional soil can smother them.

Leave Garden Soil Outdoors

Soil from the yard behaves differently inside a container. It can compact heavily, drain poorly, and carry pests, weed seeds, or pathogens indoors. Use a mix made for container growing instead.

Adjust the Mix to the Plant

You will find countless recipes that call for specific amounts of soil, bark, perlite, and other ingredients. A recipe can be helpful, but it is more useful to understand what each ingredient changes.

If the plant needs to dry faster, increase the coarse material and airflow. If it prefers more consistent moisture, use a mix that holds a little more water without becoming saturated.

You do not need a complicated formula for every plant. Start with its basic needs, pay attention to how quickly the pot dries in your home, and adjust from there.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

Houseplant Boutique • Wellington, Colorado. Not All Potting Soil Is Created Equal