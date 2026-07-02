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Weld Deputies Seek Man on Kidnapping, Assault Warrants

North Forty News
Weld Deputies Seek Man on Kidnapping, Assault Warrants

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Horton III.

Community Message

According to the sheriff’s office, Horton, 24, is wanted on multiple warrants that include several felony and misdemeanor offenses. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement rather than approach him.

The listed charges include:

  • Second-degree assault by strangulation (domestic violence)
  • Felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon (domestic violence)
  • Second-degree kidnapping involving the seizure or carrying of a victim (domestic violence)
  • Criminal mischief under $300 (domestic violence)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resisting arrest

The sheriff’s office describes Horton as:

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  • Age: 24
  • Sex: Male
  • Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
  • Weight: 171 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Horton’s location is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

Authorities remind the public that all charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton

Public safety reporting helps keep Northern Colorado communities informed about law enforcement activity that may affect local residents. Your support allows North Forty News to continue providing timely, independent coverage across the region.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

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