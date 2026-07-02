Weld Deputies Seek Man on Kidnapping, Assault Warrants

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help locating 24-year-old wanted on several domestic violence-related charges.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Horton III.

Community Message

According to the sheriff’s office, Horton, 24, is wanted on multiple warrants that include several felony and misdemeanor offenses. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement rather than approach him.

The listed charges include:

Second-degree assault by strangulation (domestic violence)

Felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon (domestic violence)

Second-degree kidnapping involving the seizure or carrying of a victim (domestic violence)

Criminal mischief under $300 (domestic violence)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

The sheriff’s office describes Horton as:

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Age: 24

Sex: Male

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 171 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Horton’s location is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

Authorities remind the public that all charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office