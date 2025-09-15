Wellington Firefighters Rescue Residents in House Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation as Crews Contain Blaze on September 11

WELLINGTON, Colo. – On the evening of September 11, Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) responded to a residential structure fire where two people were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.

Two people were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation at a residential structure fire in Wellington on September 11, 2025 (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Crews were dispatched at 7:00 p.m. to a two-story home with reports of an unconscious person on the second floor. Engine 91 arrived within minutes and found heavy fire in the front left corner of the upper floor. Two residents were already outside on the lawn suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters initiated a rapid search for additional occupants while attacking the fire. Engine 92 crews assisted with patient care, fire suppression, and water supply, while UCHealth paramedics provided medical treatment. Poudre Fire Authority engines were also called to assist with ventilation and ensure no hidden fire remained.

Two people were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation at a residential structure fire in Wellington on September 11, 2025 (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

The fire was declared under control by 7:54 p.m., and damage was contained to the second floor and attic. One resident was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, while the second was treated on scene.

Two people were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation at a residential structure fire in Wellington on September 11, 2025 (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Smoke detectors in the home were present and working at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation by WFPD, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

For more community safety updates and local news, visit northfortynews.com.

Attribution: Source material provided by Wellington Fire Protection District.