Fort Collins Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing At-Risk Teen

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

18-year-old last seen September 14 in west Fort Collins neighborhood

Fort Collins Police Services are asking for the community’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Aaron, who has been reported missing and is considered an at-risk adult.

Aaron was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in the 700 block of Hillrose Court in Fort Collins. Authorities say he may not be responsive to communication, raising heightened concern for his safety.

Aaron, has been reported missing and is considered an at-risk adult. (Photo provided by Fort Collins Police Services)

At the time of his disappearance, Aaron was wearing glasses, a blue one-piece jumper patterned with clouds, and sandals. Police are urging residents to keep an eye out in their neighborhoods and report any possible sightings immediately.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or a person matching his description should contact Fort Collins Police Services right away.

For more information or updates, visit Fort Collins Police Services.