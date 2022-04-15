Wellington Parks and Recreation has New Recreation Software

Wellington Parks and Recreation has announced they have a new recreation software. They are switching to SmartRec by Amilia. All actions are being switched over to the new software and they encourage everyone to sign up for the new system. At some point, all communication from ActiveNet will cease, and folks will only be able to receive messages by creating an account in SmartRec. This will include new programs, upcoming registration, and all other emails sent out.

SmartRec is more user-friendly, mobile-friendly, and includes features that will increase the overall customer experience.

Please sign up as soon as possible. They are currently taking registration for several activities, and summer sports registration will open in a few weeks. Sign up so you can register now and are ready for summer sports and activities!

If you have any questions, please call them at (970) 568-7410 or email us at recreation@wellingtoncolorado. gov