Today’s Weather: 4/15/22

April 15, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 64F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 11 26 63 26
Berthoud 2 32 65 30
Fort Collins 1 30 64 29
Greeley 2 29 65 27
Laporte 2 27 62 28
Livermore 16 41 41 22
Loveland 7 33 64 30
Red Feather Lakes 9 37 43 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 21 43 47 27
Wellington 0 27 62 26
Windsor 5 30 65 28
*As of April 15, 2022 7:00am

