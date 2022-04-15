Today’s Weather: 4/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 64F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|11
|26
|63
|26
|Berthoud
|2
|32
|65
|30
|Fort Collins
|1
|30
|64
|29
|Greeley
|2
|29
|65
|27
|Laporte
|2
|27
|62
|28
|Livermore
|16
|41
|41
|22
|Loveland
|7
|33
|64
|30
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|37
|43
|23
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|21
|43
|47
|27
|Wellington
|0
|27
|62
|26
|Windsor
|5
|30
|65
|28
|*As of April 15, 2022 7:00am
