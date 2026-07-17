Wellington Town Administrator Earns Prestigious ICMA Credential

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Patti Garcia recognized for leadership, ethics, and more than two decades of local government service.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Wellington Town Administrator Patti Garcia has earned the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), joining a select group of local government professionals recognized for their experience, education, ethics, and commitment to professional development.

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The ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program recognizes senior local government executives who have demonstrated significant leadership experience, earned relevant academic credentials, and maintained a commitment to lifelong learning and high ethical standards. Garcia is among more than 1,300 credentialed managers worldwide.

Patti Garcia

Garcia brings more than 20 years of executive-level local government experience, having served the Town of Winter Park, the Town of Windsor, the City of Loveland, and the Town of Wellington. She has served as Wellington’s Town Administrator since December 2020.

“For Patti, who has dedicated her career to local government, to achieve this designation is just outstanding,” said Wellington Mayor Rebekka Dailey. “The credentialed status through the ICMA sets managers apart by recognizing their education, expertise, and ethical commitment to public administration. We here in Wellington are so fortunate to be the beneficiaries of those and all the other wonderful qualities and qualifications Patti brings to our Town Administrator’s office.”

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ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics while supporting appointed chief administrative officers and other public sector professionals around the world. The association has approximately 13,000 members in 27 countries, including 1,665 credentialed managers. Colorado is home to 58 credentialed managers, 11 of whom serve local governments in Larimer County. Garcia is one of three women among the Larimer County credential holders.

ICMA membership also includes educators, students, and other local government professionals committed to advancing excellence in public service.

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Source: Town of Wellington / ICMA