Six Arrested in Weld County Drug Task Force Investigation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

SWAT operations in Greeley and Denver lead to seizure of methamphetamine, firearms, crack cocaine, and cash.

GREELEY, Colo. – Six people have been arrested following a Weld County Drug Task Force investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine throughout Weld County.

Community Message

According to the Greeley Police Department, investigators identified Nadine Caldera, 50, of Greeley, and Christy Speaker, 47, of Denver, as two of the primary suspected sources of methamphetamine being distributed in Weld County.

On June 24, 2026, the Greeley Police Department SWAT team executed search warrants in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue and the 2700 block of 25th Street in Greeley. At the same time, the Denver Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at 5800 Tower Road in Denver.

The following individuals were arrested on narcotics-related charges and booked into the Weld County Jail:

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Andrew Adair, 34

Desmond Bauer, 40

Raymond Beaman, 29

Nadine Caldera, 50

Jarett Molina, 43

Christy Speaker, 47

During the investigation, the Weld County Drug Task Force seized approximately 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 30.8 grams of crack cocaine, 11 firearms, and approximately $44,000 in U.S. currency.

No additional information is being released at this time. Authorities emphasize that all charges are allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information about this investigation who has not been interviewed by investigators is asked to contact Commander Tanya Gutierrez at 970-351-5211.

For more Northern Colorado public safety news, visit https://northfortynews.com/category/news/.

Support Local Journalism



North Forty News is committed to providing reliable local reporting that keeps Northern Colorado informed. Your support helps us continue covering the stories that matter most to our communities.



Become a North Forty News member today. North Forty News is committed to providing reliable local reporting that keeps Northern Colorado informed. Your support helps us continue covering the stories that matter most to our communities.

Source: Greeley Police Department