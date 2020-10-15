Wildfire Air Quality Advisory Issued for Larimer County

Ozone and Fine Particulate concentrations have reached unsafe levels across the Colorado Front Range region due to the Cameron Peak and Mullen wildfires burning in northwest Larimer County and Southern Wyoming.

The unsafe levels come as the wildfire smoke has transported into the Front Range. When air quality is impacted by fire, it is recommended to minimize any physical activity outdoors, especially for children with lung diseases like asthma.

Those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly should especially refrain from outdoor physical activity. Staying indoors until air quality improves is recommended. As air quality decreases, it is not just sensitive individuals who are impacted.

Larimer County is currently seeing an increase in hospitalizations that are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic but are related to wildfire respiratory issues. Everyone can be impacted by air quality and wildfire smoke.

“We are urging everyone to be aware and take appropriate precautions by staying indoors as much as practical and limiting the time spent doing outdoor activities,” said Dr. Chris Urbina, Medical Director for Larimer County. “If possible, remain indoors with windows closed until air quality improves,” Chris said.