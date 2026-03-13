Wildfire Smoke Reaches Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Smoke from out-of-state wildfires drifts across the region as firefighters respond to small local fires west of Fort Collins

Residents across Fort Collins and other parts of Northern Colorado woke up Friday morning to the smell of smoke and hazy skies, prompting questions about whether a wildfire had started nearby.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the smoky conditions are primarily due to large wildfires burning in Nebraska. Overnight winds pushed smoke westward into northeastern Colorado, lowering visibility and temporarily degrading air quality across the region.

Meteorologists said the smoke plume moved into the area early Friday, creating noticeable haze and the smell of smoke in communities along the Front Range, including Fort Collins and surrounding Larimer County communities. Updates from the National Weather Service can be found at https://weather.gov/bou.

At the same time, local crews responded to two small fires near Fort Collins. The Poudre Fire Authority reported that units were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hilltop Drive west of Inlet Bay. Officials said no structures were threatened, and some responding units were released after an initial assessment.

Fire crews continue to monitor conditions as dry weather and wind create elevated fire risk across the region. Residents who see active flames or heavy smoke are encouraged to report it through appropriate emergency channels.

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Attribution: Information provided by the National Weather Service Boulder and Poudre Fire Authority.