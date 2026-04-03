Wind-Driven Fire Burns Outbuilding Near Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Flag Warning underscores elevated fire danger as crews contain wildfire to three acres

LOVELAND — A fast-moving fire destroyed an outbuilding and sparked a small wildfire north of Loveland on Thursday, highlighting dangerous fire conditions across Northern Colorado as a Red Flag Warning takes effect Friday.

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According to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, crews responded to the 5700 block of Norwood Avenue, where an outbuilding was fully engulfed upon arrival. Strong winds pushed flames into nearby vegetation, creating a wildfire that required immediate containment.

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure and Wildfire at 5700 block of Norwood Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Firefighters prioritized stopping the wind-driven spread before attacking the structure fire. The wildfire was contained to just over three acres, preventing further spread. The outbuilding was declared a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The response included support from Berthoud Fire Protection District, Thompson Valley EMS, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Additional coverage for other incidents was provided by Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and Front Range Fire Rescue.

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The incident comes as the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Larimer County and much of northeast Colorado from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Forecast conditions include northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph near the foothills, and relative humidity dropping as low as 16 percent.

Officials warn that these conditions can lead to rapid fire spread. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning and any activities that could create sparks.

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Source: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority; National Weather Service