Windsor Man Convicted After Drive-By Shooting and Multi-Agency Pursuit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

No injuries reported in 2024 incident that spanned multiple Northern Colorado jurisdictions

A Windsor man has been convicted on more than a dozen charges following a violent drive-by shooting and high-speed pursuit that unfolded across Northern Colorado last year.

A Weld County jury last week found 40-year-old Kyle Bertsch guilty of numerous charges stemming from the March 28, 2024, incident, which began in a quiet Windsor neighborhood and ended in a field in northern Weld County.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Windsor Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Court. Witnesses told officers that Bertsch, driving a pickup truck, fired multiple rounds at an occupied building, damaging nearby vehicles but causing no injuries.

Shortly afterward, two people traveling near the Intersand America Corp. building on Weld County Road 23 reported that Bertsch had pointed a firearm at them.

The ensuing pursuit involved several Northern Colorado agencies—including Windsor and Severance Police, along with the Weld and Larimer County Sheriff’s Offices. The chase lasted nearly an hour, damaging multiple patrol vehicles before Bertsch’s truck became disabled in a field, where he surrendered.

Following a week-long trial, jurors convicted Bertsch of multiple felonies, including menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and violation of a protection order. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18 at 11:30 a.m. in Weld County District Court, Division 17.

For more information about the Weld County District Attorney’s Office and ongoing public safety updates, visit weldsheriff.com.