Pumpkins on Parade Returns to Light Up Fort Collins Nights

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A family-friendly harvest celebration brings glowing gourds, live entertainment, and community creativity to The Gardens on Spring Creek

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – One of Fort Collins’ most beloved fall traditions returns this month as The Gardens on Spring Creek hosts Pumpkins on Parade, October 23–26, from 5–9 p.m. Presented by Ace Hardware, this annual celebration transforms the community botanic garden into a luminous autumn wonderland filled with creativity, laughter, and local flair.

Guests will explore themed garden zones glowing with whimsical pumpkin art, play festive games, and enjoy live entertainment each night—including performances by TimFoolery the Magician, Amy and the Good Little Witches Dog Troupe, and local musicians Zach Visconti and Friends.

With gates opening at 5 p.m., families can enjoy early evening fun before bedtime, while others can take in the colorful lights under the stars. A full bar will offer seasonal beverages for adults, and candy-free prizes will be available for game participants.

“Pumpkins on Parade is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the season,” said Kate Knospe, Senior Supervisor of Events. “It’s a joy to see families and friends making memories together amid the lights, laughter, and engaging displays.”

Pumpkins on Parade (Photo by Gardens on Spring Creek)

Carved Pumpkin Contest Encourages Community Creativity

Residents of all ages can show off their skills in The Gardens’ annual Carved Pumpkin Contest. There’s no entry fee—participants bring their own carved pumpkin and receive a 50% discount on their Pumpkins on Parade admission ticket.

Entries will be judged in two age groups—Youth (14 and under) and Adult (15 and over)—across categories including Best Overall, Funniest, Best Garden-Themed, and Most Original.

Full contest details, rules, and registration information are available at fcgov.com/gardens/pumpkins.

Tickets and Event Details

Tickets are $12 for individuals 12 and older, $8 for children aged 5–11, and admission is free for children 4 and under. Advance purchase is recommended, as some time slots may sell out. Tickets can be purchased online at fcgov.com/gardens/pumpkins or at the gate during event hours, pending availability.

About The Gardens on Spring Creek

Operated by the City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Department, The Gardens on Spring Creek spans 18 acres and features 12 acres of curated gardens, a Butterfly House, and a robust calendar of community programs and events throughout the year.

Source: The Gardens on Spring Creek, City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Department