Windy Conditions Spark Small Wildfire Near Wellington

Quick Action by Multiple Agencies Prevents Larger Disaster in Northern Colorado

WELLINGTON, CO – March 25, 2025 — A small burn barrel fire quickly turned dangerous Monday afternoon as gusty winds fanned flames across private property near East County Road 52 and North County Road 3 in Larimer County. Thanks to a rapid multi-agency response, what could have become a serious wildland fire was contained within 30 minutes.

Wildland fire on private property near E County Rd 52 and N County Rd 3 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

At 2:05 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), Wellington Fire Protection District, and Larimer County Emergency Services were dispatched to the scene after the fire grew from an initial estimate of half an acre. It was quickly escalated to a second alarm to ensure enough crews were on hand.

By 2:32 p.m., firefighters had successfully contained the blaze to just over one acre. No injuries or structural damage were reported. Crews remained on-site for mop-up operations, checking for hotspots.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the coordinated response,” said Poudre Fire Authority officials in a statement. “This is a strong reminder that even small fires can escalate quickly during windy, dry weather.”

The incident was caused by a fire in a burn barrel, which ignited nearby grass and jumped a gravel road to a second field on the same property. Previous mowing in the area helped slow the spread and aided crews in quick suppression.

Wildland fire on private property near E County Rd 52 and N County Rd 3 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

With wind gusts reaching up to 18 miles per hour, conditions were ripe for rapid fire spread. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office promptly alerted nearby residents of voluntary evacuations as a safety precaution.

What Northern Colorado Residents Should Know

Even with a burn barrel or other containment methods, fire safety officials stress that open burning is not recommended on dry or windy days. In fact, burns are prohibited when winds exceed 10 mph, regardless of containment.

Northern Colorado property owners are required to request a burn permit through the Poudre Fire Authority prior to conducting any open burning. You can learn more and apply for permits at poudre-fire.org.

As we enter wildfire season in the region, officials urge residents to remain vigilant, mow down dry grasses, and stay updated on fire weather conditions.

For the latest updates and safety alerts in Larimer County, visit the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and National Weather Service Boulder.

