Northern Colorado Remembers Alan David King

Alan David King passed unexpectedly on June 18, 2022.

A long-time resident of the Red Feather Lakes area, Alan will be sadly missed.

He was born in Los Angeles, California on October 29, 1966, to Jerry King (still living) and Sue Anderson. He met his wife, Janice Weixelman, in December 2011 while working at the service counter of Houska’s Garage. Janice walked into the shop at the end of the workday to pick up her truck, and they talked for 2 hours after the shop closed. On that New Year’s Eve, they met at Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch to continue their conversation.

Alan asked for permission to marry Janice from her children Tansy Wawerski (husband, Jeff Eichman) and Tye Wawerski (wife, Meagan Cain) before proposing to Janice. They were married on April 1, 2013. Alan was warmly welcomed into a large family and loved being a part of it. He delighted in attending the weddings of Tansy and Jeff, and of Tye and Megz – who all were present when he and Janice exchanged vows.

He was proud to call them his children and he was over the moon crazy about the birth of Tansy’s daughter, Ember Marie Eichman, on June 16, 2022, and proudly showed pictures to all of his granddaughter. His family also includes his brother, Robert (wife Ann), as well as Gary Weixelman, Linda Weixelman, Mike Weixelman, Chris Weixelman (wife, Azar), Joseph Weixelman (wife, Chris Tee), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles – as well as his fellow firefighters of The Red Feather Lakes and Crystal Lakes Volunteer Fire Departments.

Alan became a realtor and worked with his brother and partner, Gary Weixelman, as well as working for Linda Weixelman at “The Beav”. To give back to the community that he cared about, he joined the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in 2020. The huge hurt his family, friends, and community feel is in proportion to the huge impact that Alan made within his sphere of kindness and love. Alan was kind to all and was known for showing up with his tractor, cleaning someone’s home, buying lunch or dinner for friends, and lending an ear.

A Celebration of life was held on June 27, 2022, at Beaver Meadows Resort Ranch. For those who wish to celebrate Alan’s passion for giving, donations may be sent to the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, 44 Firehouse Lane, Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, 80545. Please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.