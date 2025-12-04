City Seeks Applicants for Open District 6 Council Seat

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins invites local residents to help shape representation through 2027

The City of Fort Collins is accepting applications to fill the District 6 City Council seat left vacant following Emily Francis’s election as mayor. Residents who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply and help guide decisions that impact neighborhoods across northwest Fort Collins.

City leaders will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Councilmembers will narrow the applicant pool to no more than five candidates during a special meeting on Jan. 13, 2026, followed by interviews and final selection during a Jan. 14 work session and special meeting. The appointee will be sworn in at the Jan. 20 City Council meeting.

Community members may submit feedback on applicants by emailing [email protected] or by mailing comments to the City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 580, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

The appointed councilmember will serve until a newly elected representative is sworn in after the November 2027 municipal election. Anyone wishing to retain the seat must run in that election.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, Fort Collins registered voters for at least one year before the appointment, at least 21 years old, residents of District 6, and must not have been convicted of specific disqualifying felonies. Application materials and district maps are available at www.fcgov.com/council/council-vacancy.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins