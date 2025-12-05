Windsor Launches New Cone Tree Lighting Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public Works invites families to meet the Snow Team and learn about winter safety

Windsor residents will have a new way to kick off the holiday season this year as the Town of Windsor Public Works Department hosts its first-ever Cone Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 4:30 p.m. The free community event will take place at the Public Services Campus at 922 N. 15th St.

The gathering offers families a chance to connect directly with Windsor’s snowplow operators, explore winter-weather equipment, and learn how the department prepares to keep roads safe throughout Northern Colorado’s winter season.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to our first Cone Tree Lighting Ceremony for the public,” said Public Works Director Brian Rowe. “This event is a fun way to kick off the holiday season while giving residents a behind-the-scenes look at the dedicated Snow Team and the equipment that keeps Windsor moving during winter weather. We look forward to celebrating with everyone and sharing more about the work that helps keep our community safe.”

Families can enjoy hot chocolate, watch the lighting of the iconic cone tree, and talk with the crews who maintain the town’s critical winter safety operations.

More information about Windsor’s snow operations is available at

https://windsorgov.com/Snow.

Attribution: Town of Windsor