Colorado One of 23 States to Allow in-person Registration on Election Day

Colorado residents who want to receive a November 5 general election ballot by mail must be registered, by mail or online, no later than October 28.

But you can also register to vote in person up until and even on election day.

Christopher Mann, research director with the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said Colorado is one of 23 states that allow same-day registration.

“Same day registration has been around for a long time, this is not new,” said Mann. “It actually pre-dates the National Voter Registration Act. Same day registration has the same safeguards as every other type of voter registration, in terms of checking identity, making sure that individuals can only vote once.”

The November election will determine the next U.S. president, Congressional and state representatives, and a host of ballot initiatives.

Coloradans can check their registration status, and register online, at GoVoteColorado.gov.

To request a registration form by mail, call your county clerk’s office. You can return completed forms by mail, email, fax or in person.

To vote, you must be a U.S. citizen. Coloradans serving felony conviction sentences are not eligible to vote until released.

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said extreme weather events like Hurricane Helene are a good reminder of why it’s important not to rely on a single 10 to 14 hour window for people to physically cast ballots.

“If you were focusing all of your efforts to have many polling places on a single day, and then you get hit with a weather event,” said Becker, “your ability to be resilient against that is going to be very limited if you don’t offer a multitude of ways to vote.”

Early voting in Colorado begins on October 21, by mail or in person. You can also drop your ballot into secure voting boxes in all of the state’s 64 counties.

Mann said voters can track their ballot by tapping the same bar-code technology that tracks packages from Amazon.

“Everything that is election mail in the United States – if you notice it has the logo on it that says ‘official election mail,'” said Mann, “it has the highest status in the United States Postal Service. They pay the lowest postage rate, but because it’s election mail, they get all of the services that the post office built for everybody.”

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.