Corgis Lap It Up in Old Town Fort Collins

Richard Gonet | North Forty News

Little dogs are sometimes sarcastically referred to as ‘ankle biters.’ Corgis are little dogs and they do bite ankles but only those of herd animals like sheep and cattle. In fact, they have been bred to do this by Welsh shepherds for centuries. However, around other mammals like human beings, they are docile, friendly, affectionate, companionable, and make loving pets. Otherwise, why would the late Queen Elizabeth II have had pet Corgis all her life?

As further evidence of their delightful personalities, a study presented to the British Psychological Society showed that owners of Corgis score highest on extroversion among all breeds considered, and it is common lore that dog owners tend to resemble their pets in many ways.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, hundreds of Corgis and their extroverted owners descended on Civic Center Park in Fort Collins for the Tenth Annual Tour de Corgi, a festival with a costume contest, vendors, dog merch, and a parade through Old Town.

The Tour de Corgi was inspired by Corgi Beach Day in Huntington Beach, California, and naming it the Tour de Corgi was a tip of the hat to the New Belgium Tour de Fat, which itself was a nod to the Tour de France bicycle race. Tracy Stewart founded the festival, and Malini Bartels is the co-producer and organizer of the Tour. According to Malini, “Fort Collins is now known for bikes, beer, bands, and butts,” a reference to the soft, furry behinds of the dogs that their owners appreciate.

Hundreds of attendees came from Colorado and at least twelve other states, some from as far away as California, Delaware, and Florida. In addition, a crowd of several thousand came to watch the costume contest and the parade through Old Town and to pet the extremely friendly Corgis.

The contest involved Corgis and their owners dressed in matching costumes, and this year’s theme was “Corgolympics,” a sports motif inspired by this year’s Olympics. Lending authenticity to the concept, a bona fide Olympian, Lexi Lagan appeared in the contest with her dog Gwinny. Ms. Lagan is from Boulder City, Nevada, and she competed this year in women’s pistol shooting. In the costume contest she took a slight advantage by wearing the official white Olympic jacket that she wore during the Paris competition.

Income from contest registration fees, the sale of merchandise, and sponsor donors will go to several dog-related groups, including 4 Paws Pet Pantry, which provides free pet food to dog owners who can’t afford to feed their pets; Colorado Corgi & Friends and Wyoming Dachshund & Corgi Rescue, two animal rescue groups; and Bandit’s K9 Care, which provides financial assistance to pet owners whose animals need veterinary care. For more information about the Tour de Corgi, its sponsors, and beneficiaries, visit Tourdecorgi.org, Tour de Corgi on Facebook, and also Instagram@tourdecorgi.