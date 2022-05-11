Hello Wellington and Laporte!

Commissioner Kefalas will hot TWO Community Conversations this week. Scroll to the bottom for information about the Laporte Community Conversation.

Commissioner Kefalas will host a Community Conversation on May 12 from 7:30 to 9 am at the new Wellington Middle High School, Eagle’s Nest room, 2550 County Rd 62E, Wellington, CO 80549.

The Google Maps address differs from the actual address, so please use the Maps address to navigate to the location. The Eagle’s Nest room is on the second floor of reception.

Poudre School District staff remind guests that no food or drink, except for water, is allowed on campus at this time. Additionally, guests are restricted to the Eagle’s Nest for the duration of the visit.

Featured Guests and Topics: Members from the Poudre School District, Colorado Department of Transportation, the Town of Wellington, and Larimer County will discuss:

Wellington Middle-High School Hwy 1/CR 9/CR 62 E Potential short-term safety and education measures that can be implemented before the 2022-2023 school year beginsCommissioner Kefalas will host a Community Conversation on May 14 from 8:30 to 10 am at Me Oh My Pie, 3310 W County Rd 54G, Laporte, CO 80535. The Commissioner will discuss the Laporte Area Planning Advisory Committee.