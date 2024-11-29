Northridge Wins Its First-Ever Unified Bowling State Championship

by chsaanow.com

LONE TREE – Northridge, in Greeley, took home its first ever CHSAA Unified Bowling State champioinship trophy in the fifth year of the state event.

With a score of 651, the Grizzlies will get to hang banner No. 2 in their rafters. This is the first time a Northridge team has won a state championship since 2008, when it took home a wrestling state title.

Now each member of the Grizzlies’ unified bowling squad gets to walk into Northridge High School and see that banner representing the hard work they put into the season.

“It’s going to feel surreal,” Ethan Wahlmeier said. “It’s going to feel really good, because honestly our school doesn’t have a lot of state championships, so we’re just putting them on the board.”

Ethan Wahlmeier got to do something that not everyone is fortunate enough to do. Alongside him and the team hoisting the trophy was his mother Amy Wahlmeier.

“It’s a really good feeling, because I have someone I can celebrate with, especially at home,” Ethan Wahlmeier said.

Getting to watch her son help bring home a state title was truly amazing for Amy Wahlmeier, getting to be a part of that victory just elevates it that much more.

“I absolutely love it,” Amy Wahlmeier said. “ I love that he’s part of the team, and that he’s made so many friends here.”

What makes Unified Bowling truly unified is the community that it encourages for everyone to create.

Senior David Rivera got his chance to ride off into the sunset Friday afternoon. Although a banner is nice, that’s only the cherry on top of everything else that Rivera has gained in the time he’s spent with his team.

“It wouldn’t be possible without everybody,” Rivera said. “All the parents, supporters and coaches, I just wanted to give thanks to them. Unified just gave me something that I never thought I would experience.”

Northridge finished the season undefeated, making 2024 a year to remember.

In one of the most competitive seasons, with the highest number of participants ever, the Grizzlies are going to cherish this one for a long time.

“It was a lot of fun,” coach Aimee Anderson said. “This whole season has been amazing. We haven’t lost a match all season long, so we finished undefeated. It was really great to see the kids having fun, but also being really competitive.”

That competitive spirit was something that Northridge brought in especially with Rivera heading into his senior year.

That only intensified by how truly incredible of a community everyone has been able to build throughout the Unified Bowling season.

“I’ve built relationships with everyone here that I just never saw coming,” Rivera said. “I’ve made the closest friendships. I joined Unified Bowling thinking ‘why not? Let’s try it.’ And it has really been the greatest opportunity for me. I’m really glad that I could end my high school career with a win. We’ve come to state every year I’ve been here, and we’ve gotten better every year. It just means a lot doing this with everyone that I love.”