Successful Recovery Efforts Following Plane Crash in Remote Larimer County

On Sunday, November 24, a coordinated effort by multiple agencies led to the successful recovery of the remaining two passengers from a plane crash in a remote area of Larimer County. The agencies involved included Larimer County Search and Rescue, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The surviving passenger is in stable condition and has requested privacy at this time. Investigators from the LCSO are working closely with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine the cause of the crash. Any further updates will be provided by the FAA or NTSB.

Plane Crash Near Storm Mountain Results in Two Fatalities and One Serious Injury

On the morning of Sunday, November 24, at approximately 11:12 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a plane crash in the Storm Mountain area. Deputies, along with Emergency Services teams, responded to the remote crash site. Several local agencies provided crucial assistance, including Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, UCHealth LifeLine, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Larimer County Park Rangers, Loveland Police Department, the United States Forest Service, and the Colorado Air National Guard.

The Colorado Civil Air Patrol confirmed that the plane, owned by the Thompson Valley Composite Squadron, was on a routine training mission focused on aerial photography. Upon arrival at the crash site, deputies discovered three passengers aboard the aircraft. Tragically, two passengers were pronounced deceased, while the third was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Due to the rugged and remote terrain, recovery operations were complex and extended over several days, with Larimer County Search and Rescue playing a key role. Recovery efforts concluded successfully on November 24.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the crash investigation, supported by the FAA and NTSB. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased and determine the causes of death.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to provide closure for the families affected by this tragic event,” said Captain Bobby Moll of the LCSO. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our local partners, whose swift and selfless responses in critical situations like these exemplify their dedication to public safety.”

For inquiries about the mission or the purpose of the flight, please contact the Civil Air Patrol.