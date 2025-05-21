Three Fights We Want to See at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

The UFC will return to Abu Dhabi for a Fight Night event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26.

Read on as we look at three fights the UFC should consider for the card.

Joaquin Buckley vs Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley has been tearing through the welterweight division since he dropped down from middleweight.

Buckley gave Colby Covington a beatdown in December. The former champion was no match for his sharper, bigger and more refined opponent.

The UFC has to feed Buckley a top-five contender as he bids to secure a title shot. The 30-year-old Missouri native is eyeing Covington’s arch-rival Kamaru Usman.

Usman is the perfect match-up to gauge whether Buckley can challenge champion Belal Muhammad. The UFC should make this one happen in Abu Dhabi.

The 37-year-old has a point to prove after three successive defeats. His size, strength and willpower would undoubtedly test Buckley’s mettle.

A talented youngster on the rise against a battle-tested veteran who can take him into deep waters makes for an excellent fight.

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Punahele Soriano

Sharabutdin Magomedov momentum was derailed after a mullering from Michael Page in February. He will be determined to make amends in his next fight.

Magomedov previously caught the eye with his spectacular striking and highlight finishing but could not do anything productive against Page.

He needs an opponent to reestablish himself, and Punahele Soriano is an option. Shara cannot harbour hopes of fighting Israel Adesanya and must settle for someone outside the top 15.

Soriano beat Uros Medic, finishing him in the first round to secure successive wins following his victory over Miguel Baeza. He should be ready to fight again in July.

Both men have plenty to prove. Magomedov needs to show that he is no fluke, while Soriano desperately needs to keep improving after a difficult start to life in the UFC.

Magomedov will be the bookmakers’ favourite to win the bout despite the loss Page, but Soriano has the ability to upset the odds.

Reputable betting sites in the UAE would be inundated with wagers on the fight, and the UFC should not hesitate to stage it in Abu Dhabi.

Arab bettors love wagering on the UFC and they would be eager to capitalise on their growing knowledge of this brutal sport.

Payton Talbott vs Brady Hiestand

Payton Talbott was being tipped for great things in the UFC after producing some exciting performances in the octagon.

However, Raoni Barcelos defeated Talbott via unanimous decision earlier this year to send him back to the drawing board.

He was previously tipped to fight Jose Aldo, but a top 15 opponent is likely out of reach for the University of Nevada graduate. However, a fight with Brady Hiestand makes sense.

Hiestand has recorded three consecutive wins in the UFC, and Talbott would be a stern test for him. Talbott is an excellent striker, but Hiestand is a grappler who would take this fight to the ground.

It is worth noting that Talbott struggled disappointingly on the ground against the gritty Barcelos. The veteran did not let him fire off his famous combinations.

A fight between Talbott and Hiestand would test the former’s ground game again to see whether he has sharpened his skills.

Hiestand is overtly focused on taking opponents down. If Talbott shows good defence and forces him to stand, he might get tuned up by his talented opponent.

This is a fight the fans want to see. They love Talbott and want to see him rise to the top, but his wrestling must improve before he can share the ring with the best in his weight class.