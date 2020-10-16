Book Review: 100 Things to Do in Fort Collins Before You Die by Deborah Bouziden

North Forty News | NorthFortyNews.com

For those of us who live in Fort Collins and love it and for all those folks who visit each year, we’re all in for a treat. Some of us may think we know all there is to know about our fair City but there just may be a tip or two about an event, a place, or restaurant for which we were previously unaware.

While this book was started prior to the pandemic, it was completed after Covid-19 restrictions were in place and some events just could not be held this year. But all things pass and we expect that in addition to some attractions opening in their new COVID capacity, some events will return in the months to come — we just can’t be sure as to when. So it’s best to call ahead or check the website of the place you’d like to visit to be sure that it’s in operation in these unprecedented times.

Local author and perennial fun-seeker Deborah Bouziden invites you to explore with insider tips and jam-packed itineraries on every page. Let her guide you through her corner of Colorado and see how many items you can check off your list. In its pages, Deborah offers tips for restaurants that will satisfy any palate, details about access to outdoor playgrounds, plus advice on cultural places and events that you will remember for a lifetime.

Hike a trail in the morning (watching out for rattlesnakes) and in the afternoon eat Thai food and explore an art museum. Minutes from Horsetooth Reservoir, the Cache la Poudre River, Rocky Mountain National Park, breweries, museums, plus restaurants, shopping, movies, and more, you might just find Fort Collins your mother lode of good times.

100 Things to Do in Fort Collins Before You Die is now available wherever books are sold and is part of the 100 Things to Do Before You Die series by Deborah Bouziden.

ISBN 9781681062686, paperback 8.5 x 5.5, 160 pages, $17.00

