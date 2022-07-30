City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations

The City of Fort Collins is asking residents for input on potential changes to the City’s rental and occupancy rules. Specifically, members of the City’s Rental Housing Taskforce are asking the public for general opinions on existing occupancy regulations (like U+2) and the potential to introduce rental housing rules and standards for the city.

These two items stem from the City’s recently adopted Housing Strategic Plan, and the Rental Housing Taskforce was created to help further research some recommendations within that plan.

No decisions or changes have been made to existing city policies. However, this initial round of public comment will help guide the recommendations produced by the Rental Housing Task Force. More opportunities for public input will be announced at a later date.

To participate and provide initial feedback, take the survey at fcgov.com/rentaloccupancysurvey. The survey closes August 1.

To learn more about the work being done by the Rental Housing Taskforce, visit fcgov.com/housing/rental-housing-strategies.

To learn more about existing occupancy requirements in Fort Collins, visit fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.