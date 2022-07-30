Feedback on Signage at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area Encouraged



The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department wants to hear from you!

In the Mountains to Plains Zone Update process, community members shared that it is hard to tell when you have arrived at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and that the trail signage is confusing. A new entrance feature at the south boundary and new trail signage is being considered.

PleaseRrank your preferences for several options on this feedback form by September 2.

Learn more at fcgov.com/naturalareas/feedback.