Construction Begins on the New Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility

Construction is underway at the site of the new Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility located at the corner of Taft Hill Road and W. Trilby Road in Fort Collins.

Ditesco serves as the owner’s representative for Larimer County and is responsible for oversight of the project from planning/design through construction. Haselden Construction, the general contractor for the project, is responsible for managing the onsite construction of the facility.

The facility, designed by architects, Page Southerland Page, is a 55,000+ sq. ft, 64-bed crisis care facility that includes a welcoming reception and lobby, public and first responder entrances, triage and observation space, crisis stabilization unit, detox, and short-term treatment units, pharmacy, laboratory, food service, exercise/wellness room, meeting space, and an administrative wing.

Haselden Construction based out of Centennial Colorado with an office in Fort Collins has performed five successful projects for Larimer County and is one of the leading General Contractors in the state.

Project Manager Kevin Hoff said, “We are excited to be a part of these added services to our community. There will be minor traffic impacts to Taft Hill while bringing utilities to the site, but this should only be for a few days. Trilby will remain open except for paving operation in summer ’23.”

“We have a great team in place for this critical project and are very excited to see the construction begin,” said Ken Cooper, Larimer County Facilities Director. “In the earliest discussions, our goal has been to build a facility that’s welcoming, professional, and functional. We’re very thankful the facility will allow these needed services to be provided to our community for decades to come.”

Larimer County has contracted with SummitStone Health Partners along with UCHealth to provide clinical care and treatment at the new facility. The facility will serve Larimer County residents in need of urgent help for mental health and/or substance use disorders. The innovative design of the facility and the unique approach to care will allow individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to access multiple levels of care at one location. Once open, services at the facility will include:

Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Available 24/7

Two Levels of Withdrawal Management

○ Social Detox

○ Medically Monitored Detox

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) – A short-term residential program for individuals with moderate to

severe acute psychiatric or co-occurring crises.

Short-term intensive residential treatment (IRT) – A short-term residential program for clients

focused on recovery after detox.

Care Coordination

Bridge Clinic for transitional care

On-site pharmacy and lab services

The facility will be located at 2100 W. Trilby Road in Fort Collins. Completion of this project will offer access to critical mental health and substance use disorder crisis services to all residents and will bring almost 200 jobs to Larimer County. Construction is expected to be completed and the facility open to the public in 2023.

For more information visit: larimer.org/behavioralhealth/facility.