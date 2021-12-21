Nature’s Help is on the Way! The Days are Getting Longer

Just when you think that shorter days will never end, in the northern hemisphere this week we arrive at the Winter Solstice on Tuesday, December 21 when the sun reaches its southerly most point for the year and the hours of sunlight begin to increase.

I personally can’t wait! I’m already tired of winter, and it just started. Last week, the winds blew over a small shed of mine — I’m on rebuild version 3. Ah well, I’m glad I’m learning when NOT to be on the mountain. And when 100 mile-per-hour winds persist, I have reached the conclusion, it’s best just to get out. Last week I went for a nice dinner and a movie with a friend. It took the worry out of my mind, at least for a little while.

On top of the good news about longer days, in addition to outdoor activities (where in order to feel the most comfortable you layer your clothing) it’s a time for indoor comfort — warmth and good hot food and in moderation, hot boozy drinks! Think Hot Toddy’s, Irish Coffee, Mulled Wine, a roaring fire (if you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace), soft, moderately-priced fuzzy throws, even a heating pad can make your lounging, reading or winter dining that much more comfortable.

If you bake, great! If not, go to your quality local bakery, get yourself some scones or muffins and set the oven on 200 degrees to warm up that treasure — the flavors will bloom and the fragrance is mouth-watering — and when you turn off the oven, don’t forget to leave the oven door ajar to add warmth to your home. If you’re feeling shut-in, don’t underestimate the power of a phone call or better yet, a zoom call to spend some quality time with your friends and loved ones — beats a text message every time.

And expecting snow? Park facing out for an easier drive out the next day. I not only park out, but I park facing downhill. This keeps me from having to worry about getting stuck when it’s time to go early in the morning. By the way, we need the snow. So, I’ll take a few months of winter — and I sure hope we have some soon!

At this time of year, the staff of North Forty News wishes you and yours a healthy and happy holiday season.

And to make this holiday season more meaningful, please remember those in our community who are less fortunate — see our list of community resources and please give as you can.

————————–

LOCAL NEWS IS A NECESSITY — CRITICAL AT A TIME LIKE THIS!

Help us report on the new local reality!

Support our work on your behalf:

Support us with a contribution for coverage in our communities at:

https://northfortynews.com/ donate-now

For our current subscribers, driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas.

Current subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ driveway-delivery/

New and returning subscribers register at:

https://northfortynews.com/ subscribe

Or contact us at ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in the online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website.