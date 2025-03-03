Fort Collins Crime Snapshot: Officers Respond to 1,600+ Calls in One Week

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officers had a busy week, responding to 1,612 calls for service and making 87 arrests across the city. The latest snapshot of law enforcement activity highlights efforts to address criminal behavior and keep the community safe.

Graffiti Vandal Caught in the Act

While on patrol near Constitution Avenue and Elizabeth Street, officers spotted a man defacing an electrical box with graffiti. Upon further investigation, they found he was carrying multiple cans of spray paint, acrylic markers, and a pre-soaked paintbrush with a glue-like substance. Additional decals had been affixed to nearby boxes, leading officers to cite the individual for Criminal Mischief.

TransFort Bus Altercation Ends in Arrest

A routine ride on a TransFort bus turned violent when a passenger noticed another behaving oddly and checked to see if he needed help. Instead of responding kindly, the second passenger became verbally aggressive and struck the good Samaritan in the face with a stick. Officers quickly located and arrested the aggressor, who was booked at Larimer County Jail for 2nd Degree Assault.

DUI Arrest After Underage Partying

Officers responded to a vehicle crash and found the driver unable to complete roadside sobriety tests. The situation escalated when it was revealed the driver had underage passengers, all of whom were cited for underage alcohol possession. The driver was arrested and booked at Larimer County Jail for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Crime Prevention Tip: Watch for Voice Phishing Scams

Scammers are increasingly using vishing—or voice phishing—to impersonate legitimate organizations and trick people into revealing personal information or sending money. Fraudsters often claim to represent banks, government agencies, or tech support services, pressuring victims to act quickly.

🔹 How to Stay Safe:

✅ Hang up if a caller demands immediate action.

✅ Never share personal details over the phone.

✅ Verify requests by contacting organizations directly.

If you suspect a vishing scam, report it online at fcgov.com/police/coplogic-start-report.

🚨 Important Reminder: All charges mentioned are merely accusations by law enforcement, and suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

