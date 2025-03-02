Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Seizes Massive Haul of Fentanyl, Meth, and Illegal Firearms in 2024

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

In 2024, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) made major strides in keeping dangerous drugs and illegal firearms off our streets. Through months—sometimes years—of meticulous investigations, the dedicated task force worked tirelessly to disrupt criminal drug trafficking organizations in our region.

Major Drug Seizures in Northern Colorado Last Year

The NCDTF removed hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs and dozens of firearms from circulation, preventing countless potential overdoses and violent crimes. Here’s what law enforcement confiscated in Northern Colorado in 2024:

112,014 fentanyl pills

91.6 pounds of methamphetamines

5.4 pounds of fentanyl powder

4.8 pounds of cocaine

1.17 pounds of heroin

279.2 pounds of black market marijuana

3,833 black market marijuana plants

76 firearms

Protecting Northern Colorado Communities

Cracking down on large-scale drug operations is no small task. It requires collaboration across multiple agencies, including:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Fort Collins Police Services (fcgov.com/police)

(fcgov.com/police) Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (larimersheriff.org)

(larimersheriff.org) Loveland Police Department (cityofloveland.org)

(cityofloveland.org) Town of Windsor Police Department (windsorgov.com)

(windsorgov.com) District Attorney – Eighth Judicial District

Colorado Adult Parole

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

These agencies work day and night to identify, investigate, and dismantle drug-related crime in our region, saving lives and making Northern Colorado safer.

How You Can Help

Community members play a crucial role in reporting illegal drug activity. If you have tips about drug distribution in Northern Colorado, you can contact the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force at (970) 416-2560 or submit an anonymous tip online at nocodtf.com.

By staying vigilant and working together, we can continue making Northern Colorado a safer, healthier place to live.

For more local news and updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.