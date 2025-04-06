Loveland Police Cadet Program Now Accepting Applications for 2025

If you’re a young leader in Northern Colorado with a passion for service and an interest in law enforcement, the Loveland Police Department has an exciting opportunity for you. The Loveland Police Youth Cadet Program is now recruiting new members—offering teens a chance to experience the field of policing firsthand while developing leadership skills that will last a lifetime.

As a cadet, you’ll do more than observe—you’ll actively engage in ride-alongs, assist at local events, and participate in realistic training scenarios. It’s an immersive experience designed to build confidence, promote responsibility, and foster a deep understanding of public service.

The program is open to Loveland-area youth who are ready to challenge themselves. Along with local community service, cadets prepare for and compete in state and national law enforcement competitions, showcasing their knowledge and professionalism alongside other departments across the country.

“Whether you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement or just want to serve your community in a meaningful way, this program gives you the chance to be part of something bigger,” said a representative from the Loveland Police Department.

What Cadets Will Experience:

Ride-alongs with Loveland Police officers

Leadership and team-building activities

Hands-on scenario-based training

Participation in community events and public outreach

Opportunities to travel for competitions

The program is more than just training—it’s a stepping stone to future careers and personal growth. Many cadets go on to pursue law enforcement, public service, or leadership roles in other areas.

📥 Ready to apply?

Download the Youth Cadet application here or visit the Loveland Police Department’s official Cadet Program page for more details.

Stay connected with stories that matter in your community. For more updates on youth programs, public safety, and local events across Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.