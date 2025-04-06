“It Can Wait”: Fort Collins Leaders Sound Alarm on Distracted Driving

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Distracted driving isn’t just a statistic — it’s a deadly reality in Northern Colorado.

During this week’s Fort Collins City Council meeting, a proclamation was read that urged drivers to make a life-saving commitment: Put the phone down. The timing couldn’t be more urgent — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the message is clear from local emergency leaders: It. Can. Wait.

"At any given time during daylight hours, more than 314,000 people in the U.S. are driving with a phone held to their ear," said Kevin Waters, UCHealth's Senior Director of Prehospital Care.

“That’s an unimaginable number — until you’re standing on the side of the road, talking to someone whose day — or whole life — just changed because of it.”

Proclamation at the Fort Collins City Council Meeting (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

A Local Tragedy Sparks Urgency

This message hits close to home. A driver in Timnath was recently convicted of careless driving and sentenced to one year in jail after striking and killing a 10-year-old cyclist — a heartbreaking reminder that these numbers represent real lives lost.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving — especially due to texting, talking, or using social media behind the wheel — remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes nationwide.

A Call to Action for Northern Colorado Drivers

The proclamation, backed by Poudre Fire Authority, UCHealth, Fort Collins Police Services, and local 911 dispatchers, asks every driver to take two simple but powerful actions:

Pull to the right when you see sirens and flashing lights

when you see Keep your hands on the wheel — not on your phone

“These are simple steps, but they save lives,” Waters emphasized. “This proclamation matters because it asks us to do something simple — to drive like it deserves our full attention. Because it does.”

You can view the full proclamation on Poudre Fire Authority’s website.

Honoring the First Responders Behind the Scenes

Also recognized during the meeting was a separate proclamation celebrating Telecommunicators Week in April — honoring the dispatchers and emergency professionals who serve as the first link in the chain of emergency response. The moment was commemorated with a group photo featuring members from PFA, UCHealth, the Fort Collins 911 Dispatch Center, and Fort Collins Police Services.

