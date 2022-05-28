Loveland Public Library’s Search for a High School Student to Join Their Library Board Continues Until the End of May

Loveland Public Library is extending the deadline for Youth Library Board Member applications! Applications are due on May 31.

The library supports our Loveland community with comfortable places to work and relax, study rooms, books, education tools, storytimes to support early development, and other resources. Our librarians can’t do all of this on their own, though. One entity that supports the library is the Library Board, which promotes and supports equal access to library services for our growing community.

Right now, Loveland Public library is looking for a high school Youth Library Board Member (under the age of 21) to join the library board and get involved for the 2022-2023 school year. The Youth Board Member is an active participant with voting power among the Board and has the opportunity to give voice to the youth of our community. The ideal applicant has an interest in information technology, literacy, and/or community leadership. Board membership helps teens develop lifelong civic and leadership skills, build relationships across the community, and gain confidence through experience.

Get involved. For more information or to apply, visit: lovlib.org/information/get-involved/library-board