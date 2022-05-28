Exciting New Resource Center Project Planned for Wellington

Wellington CSC Begins Fund Raising

Grace Village, a faith-based 501-©-3 non-profit organization established by Wellington’s Zion Lutheran Church has a dream – to create a Resource Center where people with many kinds of need can find assistance and a hand up to help them through challenging times.

Pastor Mark Gabbart spoke at the Church recently telling members of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce about plans to make their dream a reality. Its mission is to connect its neighbors with uplifting, encouraging, and life-enhancing resources.

As they enter the fund-raising phase of the project, they need to raise $1.4 million dollars to erect a building to house the Resource Center. It will be built on land the church already owns and which has been used as a Community Garden for many years.

Their research shows that the need is great with nearly 11% of Larimer County Residents now living at or below the Federal Poverty Guidelines, 38,000 residents are food-insecure and 32% of school-aged children receive free or reduced-priced meals. Over 700 residents of Wellington had income below the poverty level in 2019. Many live without health insurance. These are desperate needs that need to be addressed. They are youth, children, seniors, the disabled, veterans, formerly middle class, and on the brink of homelessness.

The exciting parts of this Center are the fact that it will house the Wellington Food Bank, allowing it to be open for “shopping” many more days than are currently available. The Center has commitments from Larimer County Human Services and Summitstone Health Partners to have offices in the building. They are working to add a clothing bank, Children’s Speech and Reading Center, Counseling and Mental Health Services, Income Tax, and Financial Assistance Offices. They will provide space for community groups and youth activities, educational support services, and a place where groups of people can come just to talk.

Their fund-raising strategy is to secure 100% of the funding necessary to construct the 4,800 square foot building which is already designed. They also aim to raise $250,000 to fund start-up expenses and initial operating costs. They will not use any borrowed money and intend to operate all programs with ongoing fund-raising efforts.

By supporting the campaign for this Community Service Center, you will support the entire community of Wellington. You can help break the chains of poverty that hold so many people back. They offer online giving, writing a check, or purchasing a commemorative brick that will allow your name to be forever displayed on the property. More information is available at wellingtoncsc.org/.