Navigating Through Uncertain Waters: A Commitment to One Another

By John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

As we navigate through uncertain waters, we must support one another. These times require that we stand together as a united community, and as individuals committed to justice, kindness, and compassion. Each of us plays a role in advancing a future grounded in respect and understanding. Our actions matter.

At Larimer County, our mission is to uphold the safety, health, well-being, and quality of life of our residents. Regardless of your background, where you live, or who you are, every person deserves the opportunity to live a secure, healthy, and meaningful life. Our mission, vision, and guiding principles direct the work we do to serve our community, and our dedicated employees work tirelessly to serve the public. We are committed to public service — focusing on the human dignity of everyone we serve. Our role is clear: to ensure the well-being and safety of our residents while respecting their rights and freedoms.

In moments of uncertainty, dutiful leadership requires us to remain calm and lead with conviction. We deliver this steady leadership because Larimer County is committed to serving our community, ensuring that everyone, regardless of race, identity, or background, is treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. This commitment is at the core of everything we do, whether it’s providing critical public services, and infrastructure, or supporting vulnerable folks in our communities.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In these challenging moments, it’s important to remember the teachings that guide us. For those of us who come from a Christian faith, Micah 6:8 reads: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.” These teachings speak to the heart and soul of who we are as a community.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners proudly proclaimed February as Black History Month in Larimer County. This observance celebrates and acknowledges the past while recognizing the present resilience and contributions of Black communities. We are living through history, and our decisions today will transform the future. As we acknowledge their struggles, triumphs, and perseverance, we honor their contributions by building relationships and engaging in meaningful work to help achieve the “beloved community.”

With our unwavering commitment to public safety, we reaffirm that Larimer County respects the civil rights and human dignity of everyone who lives here. Sheriff Feyen’s statement highlights this, ensuring that our Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing state law, not federal immigration policies. We agree that our purpose is to protect the community, uphold the law, and ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, is treated with respect and fairness.

Our responsibilities extend beyond our fellow humans to the earth that sustains us. Potawatomi botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer wrote, “Knowing that you love the earth changes you, activates you to defend and protect and celebrate. But when you feel that the earth loves you in return, that feeling transforms the relationship from a one-way street into a sacred bond.” Let’s strive to protect and honor the earth and each other with the same love and respect.

I close with two quotes from Dolly Parton, “I try to see the good in everybody, and I don’t care who people are as long as they’re themselves, whatever that is,” and “Storms make trees take deeper roots.”

John Kefalas is a Larimer County commissioner representing all of Larimer County.