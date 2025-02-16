It’s Not Too Late: The Importance of Vaccination During Peak Flu Season

By Dr. Matthew Husa, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of Colorado & Wyoming

Amid some of the coldest months of the year, many of us will layer up with our heaviest coats, gloves and blankets. The winter season also calls for us to layer up our immune systems by getting current on various vaccines, including for flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles and more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu shot as your best protection against influenza, the prevalence of which typically peaks between December and February. Not only that, but the spread of other infectious diseases tends to increase during the winter months, putting you and your loved ones at greater risk of experiencing illness, pain or even hospitalization.

To help prevent that and to stay as healthy as possible during the winter months, here are three strategies to consider:

Get this year’s flu shot. While flu is most serious for older Americans and individuals with certain chronic conditions, it can affect people of all ages. Younger children, especially those younger than age 2, are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications, according to the CDC.Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and up, other than a few exceptions such as people with severe allergies or individuals who are immunocompromised. Data shows the flu vaccine reduces the risk of the illness by up to 60%. Additionally, flu vaccinations can help protect people around you, especially when the vaccine is well matched to viruses circulating each year.

Get this year’s COVID-19 shot. Like the flu, the coronavirus changes from year to year, which means the vaccine is reformulated annually to better target current strains. While almost 50% of the U.S. population received the flu vaccine last year, fewer (29%) got the COVID-19 shot. A near-record low number of Americans report being concerned about getting COVID-19, despite the fact the coronavirus is deadlier than the flu and carries the added risk of long-term symptoms. If you want protection from both, you can get the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time, along with additional vaccinations.

Get vaccinated against RSV and shingles. Besides the flu and COVID-19, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is another infectious disease that spreads this time of year. While symptoms are often like a common cold, the virus can develop into something more severe, especially for older adults and young children. The CDC recommends a RSV vaccine for people 60 and older, as well as another option, a monoclonal antibody injection, to help protect babies and toddlers up to 2 years old. For people 50 and older, it’s important to get the shingles vaccine, something that only 18% of Americans in that age group have done. Shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox, can result in large, red clusters of fluid-filled shingles blisters that are often as painful as they look. Plus, more serious side effects are possible, including long-term pain or even hearing or vision loss.

If you didn’t get vaccinated during the fall, now is the time to get current during the peak of this year’s flu season. In most cases, vaccines are covered through employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid health plans, and shots are typically available through primary care physicians, convenience care clinics and most local pharmacies.

