Poudre Valley REA Hosts Annual Meeting on April 5 with Prizes, Breakfast & Live Music

Members invited to connect, learn, and win big at Loveland event

LOVELAND, Colo. (March 4, 2025) – Northern Colorado residents served by Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) are invited to the cooperative’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 5, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. This yearly gathering is a chance for members to enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast, live music, and exciting giveaways—including a $3,000 vacation voucher grand prize.

A Community Event with Exclusive Member Perks

The Annual Meeting is a tradition where PVREA members come together to hear from local, statewide, and regional energy leaders about the co-op’s past year and future outlook. Members will also have a chance to engage with PVREA leadership and learn about upcoming energy initiatives.

“As a member-owned cooperative, we prioritize delivering affordable, reliable power while fostering a strong community,” said Jeff Wadsworth, PVREA President and CEO. “With the lowest electric rates in Colorado and nationally ranked service, this meeting is a celebration of our commitment to members.”

Win Big—Prizes, Scholarships & More

Attending members are automatically entered into a grand prize drawing for a $3,000 vacation voucher. Additional giveaways include:

A 65-inch TV

PVREA bill credits

VISA gift cards

Other exciting door prizes

High school seniors can also enter for a $1,000 “Luck-of-the-Draw” scholarship, available to those who are PVREA members or have a parent/guardian as a member. Students must be present to win.

Live Music & Local Entertainment

The Parlor Pickers, a Colorado-based trio known for their fusion of country, rock & roll, and bluegrass, will provide entertainment while attendees enjoy breakfast.

PVREA Annual Meeting – Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Location: John Q. Hammons Conference Center, Embassy Suites, Loveland

Address: 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, CO 80538

Schedule:

7:30 AM – Doors open, buffet breakfast, registration begins

8:00 AM – Live music by The Parlor Pickers

8:15 AM – Door prize giveaways begin

8:45 AM – Opening ceremony and celebrations

9:00 AM – Business meeting begins

RSVP for a Chance to Win

PVREA members who RSVP by Friday, March 28 and attend the meeting will be entered to win a $100 bill credit. Members can RSVP by calling 800-432-1012 or filling out the online form at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

For more information on the event, visit pvrea.coop.

About PVREA

Poudre Valley REA is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative serving over 57,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties. PVREA is committed to safe, reliable, and efficient energy solutions while maintaining the lowest electric rates in the state.

Stay updated on local energy news and community events at northfortynews.com.