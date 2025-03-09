Carrot Rye Muffins: March Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month  

Broomfield, Colo. — “Rye” not discover the legacy of ancient grains with our delightful rye and carrot muffins? This eco-friendly treat celebrates local ingredients while helping fight climate change. These hearty muffins combine earthy rye and White Sonora flour with sweet, tender carrots, creating a flavorful breakfast treat. The slightly denser texture of the flours adds depth, while the carrots ensure that each bite remains moist and delicious. With warm spices that linger on your palate, you’ll reach for these muffins long after breakfast. For a gourmet touch, drizzle with honey or sprinkle with nuts for an irresistible sweetness and crunch!

The women-led Rye Resurgence Project champions high-alpine Resurgence Rye for a sustainable future in the San Luis Valley. This climate-positive grain flourishes in dry, high-altitude conditions, requiring less water and fewer pesticides than other grains. Its deep root system enhances soil health and prevents erosion, making it a vital part of sustainable farming. By choosing Colorado-grown rye, you support local farmers and contribute to environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

This recipe also highlights White Sonora flour, a heritage grain Spanish missionaries introduced to the American Southwest in the 1600s. It’s one of the oldest wheat varieties in North America. You can find rye and White Sonora flour from the Colorado Grain Chain, a membership-based non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the value of Colorado-grown grains, or your local health food store.

Carrot Rye Muffins

Shared by local Colorado Grain Chain with Paula Thomas

Yield: approx. 18 muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 15-18 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups white Sonora (or all-purpose) flour

½ cup rye flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

4 eggs

½ cup sugar, organic fair trade

½ cup oil

¼ cup yogurt (for a dairy-free version, substitute with additional oil)

1 tsp freshly ground ginger (use ½ tsp of dried ground ginger if fresh ginger isn’t available)

3 cups finely grated carrots

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Prepare a muffin pan with liners or grease tins. Mix the flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in a bowl. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until frothy. Gradually add the oil while continuing to whisk, then add the yogurt and mix until smooth. Gently add the dry flour mixture to the wet ingredients. Mix lightly until just combined. Then, fold in the grated carrots and ginger, scraping the bottom of the bowl to ensure all ingredients are fully incorporated. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin molds, filling each about two-thirds full. Reduce oven temperature to 365°F and bake the muffins for 15-18 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through.

Pairing Suggestions

Looking to elevate your next brunch? Pair our delicious muffins with a Colorado-inspired mimosa featuring Vinnie Fera Brut Rose or Blanc de Blancs for a bubbly twist! If you’re in the mood for something non-alcoholic, dive into the vibrant, fresh flavors of Big B’s Colorado Fruit Juices or Peak Press Juicery. Both options perfectly complement our muffins, creating a delightful experience showcasing Colorado’s local offerings. Cheers to delicious moments!

Visit ColoradoProud.com for more recipes.