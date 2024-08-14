Windsor Community Recreation Center Annual Maintenance Week Prompts Upcoming Closures

The Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St., will be closed from Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, for annual maintenance and deep cleaning. Regular hours of operation will resume Saturday, Aug. 24.

“We try to minimize facility closures throughout the year, so we schedule an annual maintenance week for our team to conduct repairs, perform facility upgrades, and deep clean,” said Operations & Facilities Manager Kendra Martin.

Ahead of the full facility closure, the indoor pool will close on Monday, Aug. 12, and will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 25. The extended pool closure will be used to replace the Diamond Brite pool liners across the entire pool area. Regular operating hours for the pool are scheduled to resume on Monday, Aug. 26.

recreationliveshere.com/ ChimneyParkPool . During the indoor pool closure, Chimney Park Pool’s hours will be extended. Individuals with Community Recreation Center memberships will be able to utilize the pool free of charge. Operating hours for Chimney Park Pool can be viewed at

During the closure, Community Recreation Center members can utilize the Eaton Recreation Center, 1675 3rd St., in Eaton, or Chilson Recreation Center, 700 E. 4th St., in Loveland, free of charge.

Members can access either facility but must bring their membership cards to check-in. Please confirm operating hours for these facilities prior to planning your visit.

www.eaprd.com . Learn more about the Chilson Recreation Center at www.lovgov.org/services/parks- recreation/chilson-recreation- center . Learn more about the Eaton Recreation Center by visiting. Learn more about the Chilson Recreation Center at

windsorprojectconnect.com/crc- facility-upgrades-addition-of- crossfit-diamondbrite- replacement . The Diamond Brite replacement is a part of the Community Recreation Center Facility Improvements Capital Improvement project. Learn more about the project by visiting

recreationliveshere.com/RecReg . For more information, call the Community Recreation Center at 970-674-3500 or visit recreationliveshere.com . While the facility will be closed, the front desk will be available via phone and for walk-in registrations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register online, visit