Windsor Police to Host Drug Take Back Day October 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Event encourages safe disposal of unused prescriptions to protect Northern Colorado communities

WINDSOR, Colo. (Oct. 8, 2025) — The Windsor Police Department is inviting residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windsor Police Department, located at 960 N. 15th Street.

The nationwide initiative, supported by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), provides Northern Colorado residents with an easy and responsible way to prevent prescription drug misuse and protect families from accidental poisoning or abuse.

Participants can drive up and drop off medications anonymously, no questions asked. The collection will accept most prescription drugs but not needles, sharps, or illegal substances.

Events like these have helped remove millions of pounds of unwanted medications from homes across the country, keeping them out of the wrong hands and out of local waterways.

For more information about the program and participating locations, visit DEA.gov/takebackday.