The Bite of Fall: Preparing for Winter in Northern Colorado’s Mountains

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s a specific bite in the air this week—the kind that reminds us fall has truly arrived in Northern Colorado. The aspen leaves are golden, the mornings are crisp, and for those of us who live in or near the mountains, that means one thing: it’s time for winter prep.

Every year, I tell myself I’ll start earlier. But as always, the list grows—firewood to split, snow tires to swap, hoses to drain, and a cabin to button up before the first storm rolls through. It’s a daunting checklist, but there’s something deeply satisfying about it. The heat of summer is gone, making the work a little easier and the reward a little sweeter when the woodpile is finally stacked high.

As I look across Northern Colorado this week, that same spirit of preparation and resilience seems to be everywhere—from communities rallying in Nederland after the devastating fire, to families planting bulbs for next spring, to local fire crews teaching lithium battery safety during Fire Prevention Week.

This week’s edition is a reflection of that seasonal rhythm—our communities planning, protecting, and coming together. You’ll find fall color features, family events, local arts, and a new Publisher’s Plate recipe—Honey Tabasco Pork Chops—that brings a little warmth to the dinner table.

No matter how long your own to-do list may be this fall, I hope you take a moment to enjoy the change of season, breathe in that cool mountain air, and appreciate the community that makes Northern Colorado such a special place to call home.

As you head out to enjoy Colorado’s fall splendor, I hope you’ll also take time to stay connected with your community. And if you catch a photo that captures the magic of the season, send it our way—we’d love to share it.

Read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com