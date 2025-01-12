Northern Colorado 3-Day Weather Outlook: Snow and Sunshine Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Good morning, Northern Colorado! Here’s your weather forecast starting Sunday, January 12, to help you plan your next three days.

Sunday, January 12: Snow Chances and Cooler Temperatures

Snow lovers, take note—Sunday will be chilly with a 40% chance of snow showers. Higher elevations like Red Feather Lakes and Livermore may see 1-2 inches of fresh snow, while lower areas, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Timnath, could experience flurries with little accumulation. Daytime highs will reach 38°F, with evening temperatures dipping into the low 20s. Winds will stay light, making the day manageable for outdoor activities if you dress warmly.

Monday, January 13: Clearing Skies, Cold Start

Monday morning will greet us with subfreezing temperatures, hovering around 20°F in most areas. As the day progresses, expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures reaching 42°F in Fort Collins and Windsor. Bellvue and Wellington will feel similar, while Red Feather Lakes will stay cooler with highs near 33°F. Winds will remain calm, giving the day a crisp, wintery feel.

Tuesday, January 14: Sunny and Milder

By Tuesday, the sun takes center stage, providing a break from the snow and clouds. Morning lows will still be cold at around 25°F, but daytime highs will climb to 48°F in Loveland and Timnath, with some areas approaching 50°F. It’s a great day to get outside and soak up the sunshine, especially as winds will stay light to moderate at 5-10 mph.

Stay Informed

This forecast is based on data from NOAA and Colorado State University. Keep an eye on conditions if you’re traveling to higher elevations, as road surfaces may still be slick from Sunday’s snow.

Have a good morning, Northern Colorado, and enjoy the week ahead!