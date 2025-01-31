Northern Colorado Weather Outlook: Signs of Spring on the Horizon

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

I don’t know about you, but this time of year always gets me excited. The days are getting longer, the air is a little warmer, and soon enough, we’ll start seeing the first signs of spring. Mark your calendars—the first day of spring is March 19, 2025. Every year, I look forward to the fresh blooms and the return of life to our landscapes.

As we wrap up January and head into February, here’s what to expect in Northern Colorado’s weather over the next three days.

Friday, January 31, 2025 – A Mild and Pleasant End to January

Fort Collins: A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a high near 53°F (12°C) . Winds will be light and variable, becoming south-southeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low near 26°F (-3°C) .

A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a high near . Winds will be light and variable, becoming south-southeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low near . Loveland & Windsor: Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s°F , with a cool but comfortable night around 27°F (-3°C) .

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the , with a cool but comfortable night around . Red Feather Lakes & Livermore: A bit cooler at elevation, with highs in the mid-40s°F and nighttime lows dipping into the low 20s°F.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 – February Kicks Off With a Warm Weekend

Fort Collins: Temperatures climb to 56°F (13°C) under partly sunny skies. A light west wind at 7-9 mph will bring a slight breeze, and the evening will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 30°F (-1°C) .

Temperatures climb to under partly sunny skies. A light west wind at 7-9 mph will bring a slight breeze, and the evening will be mostly cloudy, with lows around . Greeley: Mild and dry with sun filtering through high clouds, reaching a warm 59°F (15°C) during the day. The night cools down to about 28°F (-2°C) .

Mild and dry with sun filtering through high clouds, reaching a warm during the day. The night cools down to about . Red Feather Lakes: A cooler day at 44°F (7°C), with some gusty winds, making it feel a bit chillier.

Sunday, February 2, 2025 – A Taste of Early Spring, Then a Chance of Rain

Fort Collins: A cloudy but mild day with a high of 55°F (13°C) . By the evening, we could see a slight chance of rain showers before 11 PM , transitioning to a mix of rain and snow overnight. The low will be around 29°F (-2°C) , with a 20% chance of precipitation .

A cloudy but mild day with a high of . By the evening, we could see a slight chance of rain showers before , transitioning to a mix of rain and snow overnight. The low will be around , with a . Greeley: Warmer than usual for this time of year, with temperatures hitting 64°F (18°C) before cooling down to 29°F (-2°C) overnight.

Warmer than usual for this time of year, with temperatures hitting before cooling down to overnight. Loveland & Wellington: Breezy with highs in the mid-50s°F , and a slight chance of late-night showers.

Breezy with highs in the , and a slight chance of late-night showers. Red Feather Lakes: Cooler, but still relatively mild for February, with a daytime high of 46°F (8°C) and an overnight low around 25°F (-4°C).

Looking Ahead

This warmer-than-average trend is a good sign that spring isn’t too far off. It won’t be long before crocuses and daffodils start pushing through the soil, reminding us that winter is on its way out. If you’re like me and love seeing nature wake up after the cold months, this forecast is one to enjoy.

As always, I’ll keep an eye on the latest updates from NOAA and Colorado State University’s weather models. Stay tuned, and enjoy the milder temperatures while they last!

Have a great weekend, and keep an eye out for those early signs of spring!