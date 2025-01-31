Loveland Police & Larimer County Sheriff Clarify ICE Enforcement Role Amid Community Concerns

By North Forty News Staff

In response to growing public concern about immigration enforcement activities in Northern Colorado, both the Loveland Police Department (LPD) and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) have issued statements clarifying their role in immigration enforcement.

Amid reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the region, Loveland Police and Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen have reassured residents that their agencies do not enforce federal immigration laws. Their priority, they emphasize, remains public safety, not immigration status.

Loveland Police: Focused on Local Law, Not Federal Immigration Enforcement

The Loveland Police Department has fielded numerous inquiries about ICE’s presence in the area. While ICE is a federal agency with jurisdiction throughout the country, LPD enforces only municipal, county, and state criminal statutes. The department reiterated that it does not detain individuals based solely on immigration status.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



“If our department encounters someone who has violated municipal, county, or state criminal statutes, that person will be processed and transported to the Larimer County Jail, if applicable,” an LPD statement explained. However, the department clarified that once a person is in custody, their disposition is determined by the courts and county policies, not by LPD officers.

Furthermore, Colorado state law prohibits law enforcement from holding individuals solely on an ICE detainer request unless there is an accompanying criminal complaint or warrant. LPD emphasized that all residents, regardless of nationality, will be treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.

Sheriff Feyen: “Public Safety, Not Immigration”

Sheriff John Feyen echoed this stance, stating that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office does not enforce federal immigration laws or engage in civil disputes related to immigration status. Instead, the agency’s mission is to ensure public safety.

“Ethnicity and national origin are not predictors of criminal behavior, and we don’t target people because of their skin color, accent, or perceived nationality,” Feyen stated. “If you’re a law-abiding member of the community, we have no interest in your citizenship status.”

The Sheriff’s Office reaffirmed that all arrests are based on probable cause under Colorado law or warrants signed by a court. ICE detainer requests alone do not meet that threshold, and in accordance with state law, the county jail does not hold individuals solely on ICE detainers if they are otherwise eligible for release.

Feyen assured residents that his office respects civil rights and values the safety of all community members, regardless of background. “Your safety and the safety of your family matters to us. Likewise, if your actions endanger our community, you can expect to be held accountable,” he said.

Addressing Public Concerns

With immigration policies remaining a hot-button issue nationwide, both agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to serving all residents of Loveland and Larimer County fairly and impartially. As rumors circulate, officials encourage community members to rely on verified sources for accurate information.

For further updates on local law enforcement policies and community safety efforts, visit northfortynews.com.