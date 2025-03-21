Sunny Skies Ahead: Northern Colorado’s 3-Day Weather Forecast

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we look ahead to the next three days in Northern Colorado, here’s what we can expect:

Friday, March 21: The day will be partly sunny with winds picking up, reaching a high of 58°F (14°C) and a low of 34°F (1°C).​

Saturday, March 22: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with increased winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from a high of 62°F (16°C) to a low of 34°F (1°C).​

Sunday, March 23: We’ll experience intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a high of 62°F (17°C) and a low of 35°F (2°C).​

These forecasts are consistent with data from the National Weather Service’s graphical forecasts. ​Digital Weather

Currently 32° · Sunny

